Randle totaled 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and six assists in 36 minutes Thursday against Stockton.

Randle played a big role in a 113-97 victory, shooting an impressive 66.7 percent from beyond the arc on nine attempts. He led his team in scoring and also proved himself as a passer by dishing out six dimes.