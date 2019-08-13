Chasson Randle: Headed to China
Randle is nearing agreement on a contract Tuesday with the Tianjin Pioneers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Randle appeared in 49 games with the Wizards in 2018-19 but did little to demonstrate he was a viable NBA rotation option, averaging just 5.5 points (on 41.9 percent shooting from the field), 2.0 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 triples in 15.2 minutes per contest. With the prospect of signing a training-camp contract with another NBA team apparently not appealing, Randle will head to China for what's presumably a better payday than he would earn stateside.
