The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, announced Thursday that Randle will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10.

Oklahoma City retained Randle's G League rights after the team waived him in December, shortly after he signed a training-camp deal. The 27-year-old guard made a brief cameo at the NBA level with the Warriors in 2019-20, appearing in three games and averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 assists in 13.3 minutes.