Randle had 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Friday's loss to the Ignite.

Randle led all Blue scorers in this one despite a rough shooting outing from three, as the guard managed to reach at least the 18-point mark for a second straight game. In now two games played to start off the season, Randle is averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.