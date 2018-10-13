Chasson Randle: Let go by Washington
Randle was waived by the Wizards on Saturday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Between New York and Philadelphia in 2016-17, Randle appeared in 26 games last season, playing 299 total minutes. He failed to appear in a game last season, however, and was looking to make the Wizards roster. Now, he'll presumably turn to the G-League or maybe head overseas.
