Randle was waived by the Wizards on Saturday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Between New York and Philadelphia in 2016-17, Randle appeared in 26 games last season, playing 299 total minutes. He failed to appear in a game last season, however, and was looking to make the Wizards roster. Now, he'll presumably turn to the G-League or maybe head overseas.

