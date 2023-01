Randle logged 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, seven assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes Tuesday against the Blue.

Randle shot with efficiency from the field and dished out seven assists in a 113-99 victory. He finished second on his team in points behind Adonis Arms (29 points), and he led Grand Rapids with 40 minutes.