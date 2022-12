Randle finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes Monday against Sioux Falls.

Randle had a tough time finding his shooting touch in this one, but he did manage to score in double figures while showcasing his passing ability. The 29-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in his last three games since returning from an ankle injury.