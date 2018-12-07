Chasson Randle: Scores 22 in return
Randle scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with two assists, one rebound and one steal in the win Thursday over the Blue Coats.
Randle returned from a stint with USA Basketball to score in the double-digits, reasserting his importance to the team's offense.
