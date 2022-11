Randle scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and added two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes Sunday against the Cleveland Charge

Randle turned in an efficient shooting line and lead his team's bench in scoring. Though it's early in the 2023-23 campaign, Randle has clearly established himself as a rotation player and is typically the first guard off the bench behind Norris Cole.