Chasson Randle: Waived by Wizards
Randle was waived by the Wizards on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Randle did not appear in a game for the Wizards this season and had spent time with the Capital City GoGo. The move frees up a full roster spot for the Wizards, who will likely bring up a two-way player to fill it.
