Brown delivered 23 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Birmingham.

Brown has settled himself as one of Austin's best players and is one of the team's most reliable offensive threats on a game-to-game basis. The numbers back him up, as Brown has scored at least 20 points in three outings in a row and in six of his last seven contests.