Brown recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-107 win over College Park.

Brown led the way for Austin in this victory, carrying the team on both ends of the court and posting a strong double-double. He should continue to play a prominent role for the Spurs on offense as the regular season progresses.