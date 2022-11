Brown accounted for 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over Lakeland.

Brown spent the 2021-22 season with South Bay in the G-League, but he's taken a massive leap forward in his development this season, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 21.6 points per game through his first four appearances of the campaign and has scored at least 25 points in two of his last three contests.