Brown recorded 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 127-122 win over Texas.

Brown was efficient from the field and aside from posting a double-double, he also left his mark defensively and as a passer. Brown has enjoyed a strong start to the season even if it's been just two games.