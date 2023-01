Brown racked up 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 108-100 win over Ontario.

Brown ended up with more shots than points scored, but he still played a significant role in Austin's win over the Clippers' G League affiliate due to his decent rebounding and playmaking numbers. Brown has started in each of his seven appearances for Austin and is averaging 13.3 points with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.