Brown recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to the Legends.

Brown played for South Bay last season, but his play has taken a step forward now that he's joined Austin. Firmly entrenched as one of the top offensive threats for Austin on a game-to-game basis, he's averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Both figures represent upticks compared to the 2021-22 campaign.