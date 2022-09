The Hawks waived Brown on Sunday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Brown signed a 10-day deal with the Hawks in December last year after being waived by the Lakers. He appeared in five NBA games in 2021, posting 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.8 minutes. His release will open up a two-way contract for Atlanta to add a new player for training camp.