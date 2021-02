Diallo signed a contract Tuesday with Russian club Avtodor Saratov, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

The 24-year-old will make the jump overseas after spending the past four seasons at the NBA level with the Pelicans and Suns. After Phoenix declined his team option for 2020-21 in November, Diallo was unable to catch on with another team during training camp. If he fares well overseas, Diallo could draw renewed interest from NBA teams ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.