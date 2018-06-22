Chimezie Metu: Headed to San Antonio
Metu was selected by the Spurs with the 49th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
USC's leading scorer last season, Metu averaged 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while hitting 52 percent of his field goals. While he's far from a stretch big man, he demonstrated expanded range as a junior, making 12-of-40 three-point attempts after taking just three combined attempts during his first two years on campus. Metu likely won't be much of a contributor for the Spurs in 2018-19 and could spend significant time in the G League.
