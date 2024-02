Metu will be waived by the Grizzlies, according to Michael Scotto of USA Today.

The Suns traded Metu to the Grizzlies on Thursday, but Memphis clearly had other ideas for their frontcourt. Metu will likely generate a lot of interest on the open market. With the Suns, Metu averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes while hitting 50.8 percent from the field.