Metu was waived by the Kings on Monday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old joined Sacramento on an Exhibit 10 deal in November after being waived by San Antonio, but he won't end up making the season-opening roster. Metu appeared in 18 games for the Spurs last year and averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes and could receive another opportunity from a rebuilding club.