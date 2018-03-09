Chinanu Onuaku: 13 boards in loss
Onuaku registered eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss at Agua Caliente.
Onuaku wasn't much of a scorer but he was a factor on the boards, leading all G League players Thursday. Onuaku is capable of a double-double night in and night out though, as his season average of 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds indicate.
