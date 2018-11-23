Chinanu Onuaku: Picks up another double-double
Onuaku tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in the loss Wednesday to Austin.
The center did turn the ball over six times, part of 18 total turnovers by the Swarm, but he did provide essentially the only defensive presence in the paint for his team. Through six G League games this season, Onuaku is averaging 13.8 points, 13 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
-
