Onuaku (back) did not play in the loss Thursday to the Mad Ants.

Back spasms could wind up causing an abrupt end to the 2018-19 season for Onuaku. The center played in 43 games for the Swarm this season, averaging 13.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals as part of a well-rounded season for the 22-year-old.