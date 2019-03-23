Chinanu Onuaku: Potentially out for rest of season
Onuaku (back) did not play in the loss Thursday to the Mad Ants.
Back spasms could wind up causing an abrupt end to the 2018-19 season for Onuaku. The center played in 43 games for the Swarm this season, averaging 13.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals as part of a well-rounded season for the 22-year-old.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.