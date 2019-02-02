Onuaku (undisclosed) posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in the 109-104 win Friday over the Red Claws.

Onuaku certainly didn't take long to get back in the swing of things, recording a double-double after missing two games with an undisclosed ailment. The big man is averaging 14.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks through 29 games this season, all of which would represent career-highs.