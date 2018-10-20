Onuanku was selected with the second overall pick in Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.

Onuanku has played 73 total NBA minutes across his first two seasons, ultimately spending most of his time in the G-League. Last year, with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he averaged 10.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.6 minutes.