Onuanku was let go by the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Onuaku wasn't able to find a spot on in the Blazers' frontcourt. He's played 74 NBA minutes for the Rockets over the past two years. Entering his age 21 season, Onuaku will probably look towards the G-League or overseas to continue his professional basketball career.

