Onuaku will be waived by the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Onuaku was dealt from Houston to Dallas earlier this week, but it was merely a financial move and he's now set to be released in order to open up a roster spot for the newly-signed Devin Harris. An early second-round pick in 2016, Onuaku is still young and could field interest elsewhere in the league. If not, look for the 6-foot-10 center to rebuild his value in the G-League or overseas with the hope of getting a call-up later in the season.