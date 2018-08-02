Chinanu Onuaku: Will be waived by Mavericks
Onuaku will be waived by the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Onuaku was dealt from Houston to Dallas earlier this week, but it was merely a financial move and he's now set to be released in order to open up a roster spot for the newly-signed Devin Harris. An early second-round pick in 2016, Onuaku is still young and could field interest elsewhere in the league. If not, look for the 6-foot-10 center to rebuild his value in the G-League or overseas with the hope of getting a call-up later in the season.
