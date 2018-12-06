Chris Boucher: Another monster double-double
Boucher tallied 25 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds one assist and one steal in the win Wednesday over Iowa.
Boucher continues to be a double-double machine, ranking second in the G League in points (320) and third in rebounds (142) through 11 games.
More News
-
Chris Boucher: Excellent performance in win•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Tallies 33 points in 36 minutes•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Not listed on injury report•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Lands two-way contract•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Passes through concussion protocol•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...