Chris Boucher: Excellent performance in win
Boucher finished Thursday's 136-116 win over the Ants with 32 points (14-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal.
Boucher was actually one of two Raptors 905 players to score 30-plus points as shooting guard Jordan Loyd wound up creating a dynamic pick-and-roll option with the center en route to a 65-point night for the duo. The 25-year-old ranks near the top of the G League in points scored (29.6) and rebounds (12.1) and is one of the best fantasy assets available, but that could quickly go away if Boucher does earn a very well-deserved call up to the NBA.
