Chris Boucher: Excellent performance not enough
Boucher posted 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in the loss Friday to Long Island in the second round of the G League playoffs.
Boucher bounced between the NBA and G League for much of the season, finishing the 2018-19 campaign with 27.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28 games with Raptors 905. One of the premiere centers in the G League currently, Boucher will likely have a significant opportunity to join a 15-man NBA roster next season
