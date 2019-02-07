Chris Boucher: Scores 34 in win
Boucher tallied 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the win Wednesday over the Herd.
This type of production has been customary for Boucher when he's in the G League, and the latter point might wind up happening more if the Raptors opt not to sign their big man to a standard NBA contract. Through 23 games with Raptors 905, Boucher is averaging 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.1 steals.
