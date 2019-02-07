Chiozza posted 16 points ( 5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in the loss Tuesday to Windy City.

The point guard very nearly came away with a triple-double, but it's tough to be too frustrated with his effort given he led the team in assists and rebounds while playing over 40 minutes. A plethora of activity by the Wizards near the trade deadline could wind up yielding minutes at the NBA level for a number of current G League players, but at least for the moment expect Chiozza to continue the status quo with Capital City.