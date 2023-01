Chiozza finished Monday's game against Windy City with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

Chiozza didn't offer up much production in terms of scoring, but he continues to find his teammates for buckets. The 27-year-old has dished out 10 dimes in three straight matchups and is averaging 9.3 assists through seven regular-season contests.