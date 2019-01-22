Chiozza finished Monday's win over Grand Rapids with 25 points (7-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Chiozza led the team in scoring with the likes of Jordan McRae moved up to the Wizards and a host of other players injured, playing a game-high 41 minutes. The diminutive point guard has soaked up minutes for the Go Go all season, but hasn't exactly been a major scorer, averaging just 12.0 points and 6.2 assists despite playing 32.4 minutes per game through 27 contests.