Chiozza was waived by the Nets on Saturday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Chiozza found himself decent minutes last season between the Wizards and Nets, averaging 5.1 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. However, he saw just nine minutes in the 2020 preseason, and Brooklyn has opted to use the roster spot differently. It's possible he gets picked up elsewhere for NBA minutes, but a G League job is also a possibility.