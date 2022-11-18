Chiozza recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3PT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's game against the Maine Celtics.

Chiozza made his presence known from beyond the arc, nearly tripling his number of attempts from his first game of the 2022-23 campaign. He shouldered a heavy workload after logging only 23 minutes in his season debut, and he nearly walked away with a double-double by successfully finding his teammates for buckets. There should be plenty of playing time in store for Chiozza if he continues to play at this level.