Chiozza finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes Friday against Capital City.

Chiozza broke out of a brief slump with an efficient shooting line, as he'd been held to 14 total points over his last two matchups entering Friday's clash. The 27-year-old is now averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.8 steals through 11 matchups this season.