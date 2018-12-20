Chiozza tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals Wednesday over Austin.

Chiozza has been a prime contributor for the Go-Go, averaging 30.3 minutes across 14 games. That hasn't exactly translated to points, but he's averaging 6.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds which should offset the lack of scoring for fantasy players.

More News
Our Latest Stories