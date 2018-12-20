Chiozza tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals Wednesday over Austin.

Chiozza has been a prime contributor for the Go-Go, averaging 30.3 minutes across 14 games. That hasn't exactly translated to points, but he's averaging 6.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds which should offset the lack of scoring for fantasy players.