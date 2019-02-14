Chiozza tallied 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in the 118-115 win Tuesday over Westchester.

Chiozza was both the leading scorer and minutes-getter for the Go Go, filling in with the likes of Tiwian Kendley (foot), Devin Robinson (hip) and Jordan McRae (NBA affiliate) all missing from the team's backcourt. It'll be interesting to monitor Chiozza's workload when the trio return to the team, but at least in the case of McRae, it seems likely the two-way player might be better served with the Wizards than down in the G League.