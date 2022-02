Clemons logged 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Clemons logged a triple-double during each of the Maine Celtics' last three games -- all of them wins. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.7 assists and 12.3 rebounds across that span.