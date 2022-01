Clemons logged 11 points (3-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 26 minutes during a 126-99 loss Wednesday against the Westchester Knicks.

Since his previous NBA contract expired, Clemons has been a member of the G League's Maine Celtics. He will need some time to become adjusted. Clemons logged 25 points on an unacceptable 28.0 field goal percentage across two games while a part of the Maine Celtics' roster.