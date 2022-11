Clemons tallied 25 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in 25 minutes in Friday's 115-110 win in Wisconsin.

Clemons came off the bench and provided an offensive spark for Windy City, scoring a point per minute in the season's first game. The 25-year-old averaged 23.8 points for Maine last season and looks primed to repeat that production in the G League this year.