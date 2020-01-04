Chris Crawford: Agrees to contract with US Monastir
Crawford signed with US Monastir of the Basketball Africa League, Sportando.com reports.
Crawford isn't likely to return to the NBA this season after inking an agreement with the club in the emerging African league. He'll link up with former coach Miodrag Perisic, who coached Crawford in Lebanon during the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.