The Cavaliers waived Livingston (hand) on Tuesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Livingston recently suffered a hand injury and is likely to miss about a month of action, resulting in the Cavaliers waiving him. The 22-year-old forward appeared in just three regular-season games with the parent club, averaging 3.0 points in 5.7 minutes per contest. Now, he'll have to explore other opportunities while rehabbing from the hand injury.