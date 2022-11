Silva totaled 27 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 win over Greensboro.

Silva finished with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds for a second straight game and set season highs in assists (seven) and steals (four). Across four appearances with College Park, the 26-year-old has averaged 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game.