Silva totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to Grand Rapids.

Silva wasn't efficient from the field but was busy at the free-throw line en route to his highest-scoring outing since March 2. He also recorded his sixth double-double over his past eight appearances and posted multiple tallies in each defensive category for the fifth time this season.