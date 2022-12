Silva recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-101 win over the Celtics.

Silva notched his sixth double-double of the campaign and set a new season high with four blocks. Across 12 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.