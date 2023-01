Silva totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 111-104 loss to Capital City.

Silva was efficient from the field and scored his most points since Dec. 16, when he notched 17 points (7-8 FG) in a win over the 905. Across 24 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 12.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game.