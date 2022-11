Silva recorded 14 points (2-4 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Silva attempted just four field goals but still recorded his fourth double-digit scoring performance thanks to five trips to the free-throw line. Across five appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.